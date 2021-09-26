Left Menu

Boxing-Usyk defeats Joshua to claim world heavyweight title

Reuters | Updated: 26-09-2021 03:40 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 03:40 IST
Ukraine's Oleksandr Usyk dethroned world heavyweight champion Anthony Joshua in his own backyard when he earned a unanimous points decision in front of a sell-out crowd at the Tottenham Hotspur Stadium on Saturday.

The 34-year-old former undisputed cruiserweight world champion put on a masterclass to silence the majority of the 67,000 fans inside the huge arena. Usyk proved too elusive for Joshua throughout an enthralling contest and finished with a flurry in round 12 as he went in search of a knockout.

Joshua stayed up but the decision was a formality as Usyk claimed the WBA, WBO, IBF and IBO belts.

