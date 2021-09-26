Left Menu

French leader PSG beats Montpellier 2-0 for 8th straight win

PTI | Paris | Updated: 26-09-2021 09:19 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 09:19 IST
French leader PSG beats Montpellier 2-0 for 8th straight win
  • Country:
  • France

French league leader Paris Saint-Germain relied on early and late goals to beat Montpellier 2-0 and make it eight straight wins.

Midfielder Idrissa Gueye scored in the 14th minute at Parc des Princes on Saturday. Striker Kylian Mbappe's intended pass for Neymar was deflected and landed at the feet of winger Angel Di Maria, who passed quickly to Gueye for his neat finish.

Substitute Julian Draxler had been on briefly when he met a sideways pass from Neymar, and slotted the ball through goalkeeper Jonas Omlin's legs from the right of the penalty area in the 88th.

PSG was again without superstar Lionel Messi, who has missed two games with a sore knee and is trying to get match fit for Tuesday's Champions League game against Manchester City.

Midfielder Ander Herrera hit the crossbar for PSG with a 20-meter strike shortly before the break.

English forward Stephy Mavididi went close to equalizing for Montpellier in the 62nd but standout goalkeeper Keylor Navas kept out his curling shot.

OTHER MATCHES United States forward Timothy Weah set up the first goal and earned a penalty for the second as defending champion Lille won 2-1 at Strasbourg to move up to eighth spot ahead of Sunday's games.

Weah set up Canada striker Jonathan David from the left flank midway through the first half.

David netted from the spot in the 57th after Weah — the son of Liberia President and former Ballon d'Or winner George Weah — ran onto David's pass and was tripped.

Ibrahima Sissoko pulled a goal back for Strasbourg.

Third-placed Nice won 3-0 at struggling Saint-Etienne.

Amine Gouiri continued his fine form, putting Nice ahead in the 15th minute with his league-leading fifth goal of the season. He enjoyed a touch of fortune this time, however, as his shot from about 30 meters was deflected past the goalkeeper.

Dutch winger Calvin Stengs netted 10 minutes into the second half to make it 2-0 and striker Andy Delort completed the scoring late on.

Lyon drew 1-1 with Lorient with both sides dropping points in their bid to join the top three.

Home side Lyon played with 10 men from the 15th minute onward after former Chelsea left back Emerson was shown a red card.

Armand Lauriente put Lorient in front five minutes later before Karl Toko Ekambi leveled for Lyon in the 50th.

It proved to be a frustrating night for Lyon as central defender Jason Denayer and forward Islam Slimani went off injured. AP SSC SSC

TRENDING

1
Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

Passwords: Your First and Often Weakest Defence

 India
2
SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

SpaceX Cargo Dragon ship set to leave space station: Watch live on NASA TV

 United States
3
Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

Study shows diet may contribute to cognitive resilience in elderly

 United States
4
RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

RPower appoints Subrajit Bhowmick as CFO

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021