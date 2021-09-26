Harshal Patel takes hat-trick as RCB beat MI by 54 runs

Left Menu

Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the IPL here on Sunday.Sent in to bat, RCB scored 165 for 6 in their IPL match against MI, who could only manage 111 in 18.1 overs.Glenn Maxwell top-scored for RCB with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli 51 off 42 balls also scored a half century.Harshal Patel 417 took a hat-trick for RCB while Yuvendra Chahal picked up three wickets.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 26-09-2021 23:23 IST | Created: 26-09-2021 23:23 IST
Royal Challengers Bangalore defeated Mumbai Indians by 54 runs in the IPL here on Sunday.

Sent in to bat, RCB scored 165 for 6 in their IPL match against MI, who could only manage 111 in 18.1 overs.

Glenn Maxwell top-scored for RCB with a 37-ball 56 while captain Virat Kohli (51 off 42 balls) also scored a half century.

Harshal Patel (4/17) took a hat-trick for RCB while Yuvendra Chahal picked up three wickets. Brief Scores: Royal Challengers Bangalore: 165 for 6 in 20 overs (Glenn Maxwell 56, Virat Kohli 51; Jasprit Bumrah 3/36). Mumbai Indians 111 all out in 18.1 overs (Rohit Sharma 43; Harshal Patel (4/17, Yuzvendra Chahal 3/11).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

