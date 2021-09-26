Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Russian Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Russian Formula One Grand Prix in Sochi, round 15 of the 22-race championship (listed in championship order): MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 1, Valtteri Bottas 5)

Hamilton became the first driver to win 100 grands prix with his fifth victory of the season. He is also first to score more than 4,000 career points. The Briton now leads the championship, two points clear of Verstappen. He started fourth, dropped three places at the start but moved up with an extended stint on the medium tyres and gained more places after his first stop. He pitted for intermediates as late rain fell, taking the lead from Norris who stayed out on slicks. Mercedes continued their 100% winning record in Sochi, winning every year since the first race there in 2014. Bottas started 16th after a tactical engine change. Mercedes are now 33 points clear of Red Bull. RED BULL (Max Verstappen 2, Sergio Perez 9)

Verstappen went from last on the grid due to engine penalties to second, a result team boss Christian Horner said felt like a win. The Dutch driver was helped by the rain and timed his switch to intermediates exactly right. Perez started eighth but the decision to stay out on slicks cost him a possible podium. MCLAREN (Daniel Ricciardo 4, Lando Norris 7)

Norris started on pole for the first time in his career, lost out to Sainz at the start but took back the lead and set the fastest lap. A possible first win disappeared when he stayed out on slicks in the late rain and plunged down the order as others pitted. Ricciardo started fifth. McLaren stretched their lead over Ferrari by three points to 17.5. FERRARI (Carlos Sainz 3, Charles Leclerc 15)

Sainz started on the front row and led at the start, before Norris overtook on lap 13. He pitted on lap 15 and timed his late switch to inters well. The podium was a fourth of the season for the team, and third for Sainz who is 8.5 points ahead of Leclerc. Leclerc raced from 19th to 12th on the opening lap but pitted too late at the end. ALPINE (Fernando Alonso 6, Esteban Ocon 14)

Alonso continued Alpine's scoring streak for a 14th race. The Spaniard started sixth and is the highest-ranked driver yet to stand on the podium this season. He was third when the rain fell, a position he felt he could have held or improved on otherwise. Ocon took a gamble on slicks and lost. ALPHATAURI (Pierre Gasly 13, Yuki Tsunoda 17)

The Red Bull sister team drew a blank for the second race in a row, making the wrong tyre decision with both drivers late on. Gasly started 11th, Tsunoda 12th. ASTON MARTIN (Lance Stroll 11, Sebastian Vettel 12)

Stroll made a strong start and was up to fourth on lap one, holding position until he pitted on lap 12. He and Vettel collided on lap 48 as the rain started and then lost out at the end by leaving it late to switch to intermediates. WILLIAMS (George Russell 10, Nicholas Latifi 19)

Russell started third, his second time in the first two rows this season, and scored points for the fourth time in five races. Latifi started 18th due to engine penalties and retired after spinning into the barrier at turn seven on lap 47, damaging the rear wing. He was classified. ALFA ROMEO (Kimi Raikkonen 8, Antonio Giovinazzi 16)

Raikkonen returned after two races out due to a positive COVID-19 test and more than doubled Alfa's tally for the season. They remain 16 points behind Williams. HAAS (Nikita Mazepin 18, Mick Schumacher retired)

Mazepin finished his first home grand prix as an F1 driver. Schumacher started 14th but was last after the opening lap. He retired on lap 34 with an hydraulics issue, ending his run of finishing every race this season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)