Left Menu

Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A

Reuters | Rome | Updated: 27-09-2021 15:02 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 15:02 IST
Soccer-Talking points from the weekend in Serie A
  • Country:
  • Italy

Here are the talking points from this weekend's action in Serie A. PEDRO WRITES ROMAN HISTORY

Lazio winger Pedro made history on Sunday by scoring against his former club AS Roma to become only the third player to find the net for both clubs in the Rome Derby. The Spaniard was the first player in 36 years to directly switch from one side of the capital divide to the other when he joined Maurizio Sarri’s side in the summer.

And the 34-year-old fired home a superb second in an impressive 3-2 victory for the Biancocelesti, four months after scoring against them for Roma. “This is an important match for the city, it means a lot. I have played in derbies at Chelsea and Barcelona, but this is one of the best in the world,” he said.

“I am very happy here and I like playing for Lazio. When I arrived the fans and my team mates welcomed me in the best way possible. And I am very happy to play for Sarri, whose ideas of football I like a lot.” The only players to previously score for both clubs in the fixture were Arne Selmonsson and Aleksandar Kolarov.

CREAKING JUVENTUS WIN AGAIN Juventus’ recovery from a disastrous start to the season continued with a 3-2 win over Sampdoria, the second time in four days they won by that margin after defeating Spezia on Wednesday.

It was the Turin club’s first home win of the season and moved them into the top half of the table, but their continued failure to keep clean sheets has alarm bells ringing. Juve have now conceded in their last 20 league games in a row, a run stretching back to Mar. 2.

“We need to pay attention on corners. We didn’t concede big chances like in other games, but we are paying dearly for every time we switch off,” Allegri said. “It is another step forward, we are in the top half of the table. Slowly but surely, we are getting there.”

MILAN’S MALDINI DYNASTY CONTINUES A familiar name returned to the AC Milan team sheet on Saturday, when Daniel Maldini earned his first start for the club to follow in the footsteps of two Rossoneri greats, his father Paolo and grandfather Cesare.

The 19-year-old marked his full debut with a goal, heading in the opener in a 2-1 win against Spezia, sparking wild celebrations from Paolo in the stands. “Dad is demanding, but he gives me advice and helps me,” said Daniel.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years earlier than we thought

Fossil footprints prove humans populated the Americas thousands of years ear...

 United Kingdom
2
SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

SharePlay is live again in iOS 15.1 beta

 United States
3
Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

Study finds genetic, epigenetic 'origin story' of pediatric liver cancer

 Japan
4
Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Singh Raja Warring and Gurkirat Singh Kotli take oath as ministers.

Punjab Cabinet expansion: Sangat Singh Gilzian, Pargat Singh, Amarinder Sing...

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021