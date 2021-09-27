Left Menu

Sudirman Cup 2021: Defending champions China thrash India 5-0

Team China thrashed India by 5-0 in the second group stage tie of Sudirman Cup 2021 at the Energia Arena Court in Vantaa, Finland, on Monday.

ANI | Vantaa | Updated: 27-09-2021 17:43 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 17:43 IST
BWF logo. Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • Finland

Team China thrashed India by 5-0 in the second group stage tie of Sudirman Cup 2021 at the Energia Arena Court in Vantaa, Finland, on Monday. The defending champions completely outclassed Indians in all five matches. With this defeat, the Indian badminton team is out of the competition and will face Finland in their final group stage tie on Wednesday.

In the first match of the day, Liu Cheng and Zhou Hao handed China an early lead in Group A tie. They defeated India's MR Arjun and Dhruv Kapila 22-20, 21-17. This was also the closest India came to winning a match in this tie. Chen Yu Fei, the Olympic champion then eased past Aditi Bhatt in women's singles by 21-9, 21-8. Shi Yu Qi then took just 38 minutes to beat B Sai Praneeth 21-10, 21-10 and sealed China's place in the knock-out stage.

Li Wen Mei and Zheng Yu then brushed aside the challenge of Ashwini Ponnappa and N Sikki Reddy in women's doubles. Chinese duo defeated Indians by 21-16, 21-13. In the last match of the tie, Feng Yan Zhe and Du Yue just took under 30 minutes to beat India's Kidambi Srikanth and Rutaparna Das in this mixed doubles encounter. The Chinese pair defeated Indians by 21-9, 21-9. (ANI)

