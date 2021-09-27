Left Menu

T20 WC: BCCI asks state bodies to inform board about ticket requirements by Oct 4

The Board of Control for Cricket in India (BCCI) Secretary Jay Shah has requested the state associations to inform the board about ticket requirements for the upcoming T20 World Cup by October 4. Any requests post this date will not be considered.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 27-09-2021 21:54 IST | Created: 27-09-2021 21:54 IST
Dubai International Stadium will host the final of the T20 World Cup. (Photo/ IPLT20.com). Image Credit: ANI
In the mail to state bodies, accessed by ANI, the BCCI Secretary also informed that the requests for tickets must come on the association's letterhead. "I wish to inform you that the ICC men's T20 World Cup 2021 ticket booking and sales (online included) will start on September 30 onwards. You are requested to inform us about your requirements of tickets on your association's letterhead latest by October 4, 2021. Please note that the tickets have to be purchased in one lot. The information related to mode of payment will be shared in due course. In case we don't receive your requirement on or before October 4, it shall be presumed that you are not interested in obtaining the tickets," Jay Shah wrote.

The ticket rates for the final is 150 for General-Saver, 400 for General-Standard, 800 for Premium, 800 for Pavilion (East/West). These are limited to 5 and are in AED. The Platinum tickets come for 1,500, The Grand Lounge for 4,000, Sky Box for 12,000, VIP Suite for 15,000 AED. The limit for these is three.

The first semi-final will be held in Abu Dhabi on November 10. The second semi-final will be hosted by Dubai on November 11. Both semi-finals have reserve days. The marquee clash of the tournament will take place in Dubai on November 14, Sunday, with Monday acting as the reserve day for the final. (ANI)

