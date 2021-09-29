Left Menu

Soccer-Reigning champions Palmeiras qualify for Libertadores final

Atletico threw balls into the box looking for a second goal but Palmeiras defended well to secure their place in the final, which is scheduled to take place in Montevideo in November. Palmeiras will face the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between Flamengo and Ecuador's Barcelona.

Reuters | Belo Horizonte | Updated: 29-09-2021 08:25 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 08:25 IST
Soccer-Reigning champions Palmeiras qualify for Libertadores final
  • Country:
  • Brazil

Reigning champions Palmeiras reached the final of the Copa Libertadores on the away goals rule on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw at fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, the teams played out a turgid first half in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday but the game sparked to life early in the second period when Eduardo Vargas headed home at the far post to give Atletico the lead.

A mix up in the Atletico defence almost gifted Rony a goal in the 62nd minute but it was substitute Gabriel Veron who made the difference six minutes later when he crossed for Dudu to slide in and equalise. Atletico threw balls into the box looking for a second goal but Palmeiras defended well to secure their place in the final, which is scheduled to take place in Montevideo in November.

Palmeiras will face the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between Flamengo and Ecuador's Barcelona. Brazilian club Flamengo lead 2-0 after the first leg of the competition, which is South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental health

Study finds children who eat more fruit, vegetables have better mental healt...

 United Kingdom
2
You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

You can now try live translated captions in Google Meet

 Global
3
BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its Active Pharmaceutical ingredient (API) Gliclazide

BAL Pharma poised to strengthen its position in diabetes segment through Its...

 India
4
Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs - minister; Gymnastics-Biles says she should have quit before Tokyo Games and more

Sports News Roundup: Cricket-Perth Ashes test in doubt due to COVID-19 curbs...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021