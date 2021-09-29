Soccer-Reigning champions Palmeiras qualify for Libertadores final

Reigning champions Palmeiras reached the final of the Copa Libertadores on the away goals rule on Tuesday following a 1-1 draw at fellow Brazilian side Atletico Mineiro. After a 0-0 draw in the first leg, the teams played out a turgid first half in Belo Horizonte on Tuesday but the game sparked to life early in the second period when Eduardo Vargas headed home at the far post to give Atletico the lead.

A mix up in the Atletico defence almost gifted Rony a goal in the 62nd minute but it was substitute Gabriel Veron who made the difference six minutes later when he crossed for Dudu to slide in and equalise. Atletico threw balls into the box looking for a second goal but Palmeiras defended well to secure their place in the final, which is scheduled to take place in Montevideo in November.

Palmeiras will face the winner of Wednesday’s second semi-final between Flamengo and Ecuador's Barcelona. Brazilian club Flamengo lead 2-0 after the first leg of the competition, which is South America's equivalent of Europe's Champions League.

