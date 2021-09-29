Soccer-Athens player charged by UEFA for 'controversial' tattoo

Left Menu

European soccer's governing body UEFA has charged Athens defender Ognjen Vranjes with unethical conduct for his "uncovered controversial tattoo" and handed Slovenian club Pomurje's Spela Rozmaric a three-game ban for assault, it said on Wednesday. The charges made up a long list following the first rounds of matches in UEFA's various club competitions earlier this month, the men's and women's Champions League, Europa League and Europa Conference League.

UEFA also said Albanian women's team Vllaznia staff member Sami Shoshi was charged with racist behaviour during their 2-0 defeat by Juventus in the Champions League this month and suspended for the next 10 games across UEFA's club competitions. UEFA did not mention details about Vranjes' tattoo but said the 31-year-old was charged for it while playing in Athens' 1-0 win over Velez in the Europa Conference League last month.

Meanwhile, Rozmaric was found guilty of assaulting another player in Pomurje's 4-1 defeat by Kharkiv in a women's Champions League match last month. Premier League club Tottenham Hotspur were warned for violating equipment regulations with the goalkeeper's gloves, in their 2-2 draw with Stade Rennais in the Europa Conference League this month.

Swedish club Malmo were fined 10,000 euros ($8,536.70) for "transmitting provocative messages of an offensive nature" through their illicit banner and chants during their 3-0 Champions League defeat by Juventus this month. Porto were fined 72,000 euros for improper conduct of the team and late kickoff in their goalless Champions League draw with Atletico Madrid.

Johnstone's David Wotherspoon was also suspended for three games for assaulting another player, while referee Allen Lynch was reprimanded for violating "basic rules of decent conduct" while officiating a Conference League match last month.

