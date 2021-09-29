We'll do everything to win T20 WC and repeat history: Rohit

India vice-captain Rohit Sharma on Wednesday asserted that his side will do everything it can to repeat history by winning the T20 World Cup, beginning on October 17.

The shortest format's showpiece, which India won for the first time in 2007 under Mahendra Singh Dhoni, is scheduled to get underway from October 17 in the UAE and Oman.

''This @icc #T20WorldCup each one of us is going to give everything to repeat history. We're coming for it. India, let's make it happen. I am #InItToWinIt,'' said Rohit, who was part of the team that won the title in 2007 in South Africa, in an Instagram post.

Recalling the triumph in the tournament's inaugural edition, the 34-year-old wrote: ''Sep 24th, 2007, Johannesburg. The day when a billion dreams came true. Who would have thought back then that a relatively inexperienced, young team like ours would end up creating history!! ''It's been 14 years since, we've come a long way, we've created many more histories, we've had our setbacks, we struggled, but it didn't break our spirits. Because we never give up. We give it all!!!'' Currently leading the Mumbai Indians in the IPL, Rohit will be a key member of India's formidable batting line-up along with skipper Virat Kohli.

Rohit has amassed 2,864 runs in 111 T20 Internationals at an average of 32.54 with the help of four hundreds and 22 fifties.

