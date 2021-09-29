Motorcycling-Argentina MotoGP contract extended after COVID cancellations
Argentina will stay on the MotoGP calendar until 2025 after the race at the Termas de Rio Hondo track was cancelled for the last two years due to COVID-19, rights holders Dorna said on Wednesday. The circuit in the northern province of Santiago del Estero first hosted MotoGP in 2014.
"The three-year contract renewal...is fantastic news for MotoGP, showing once again the incredible level of interest in our sport across the territory," Dorna chief executive Carmelo Ezpeleta said in a statement. The 2021 race was cancelled this month. The circuit suffered a major fire in February with pit and paddock buildings being rebuilt.