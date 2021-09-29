Left Menu

We have got rewards because we have been fearless: Kohli

Weve got the rewards because weve been fearless and confident in the moments that the game can go either way, Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.Couple of important things are clicking middle-overs bowling is one.

PTI | Dubai | Updated: 29-09-2021 23:50 IST | Created: 29-09-2021 23:50 IST
We have got rewards because we have been fearless: Kohli
File Photo Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Royal Challengers Bangalore skipper Virat Kohli on Wednesday said impressive middle overs bowling and staying fearless during the game's crucial moments contributed to the team's fine run in this edition of the IPL.

RCB rode on an all-round performance to beat Rajasthan Royals by seven wickets here to boost their prospects of a top-two finish in the league phase. ''We've got the rewards because we've been fearless and confident in the moments that the game can go either way,'' Kohli said at the post-match presentation ceremony.

''Couple of important things are clicking: middle-overs bowling is one. If you take wickets you can change the game. ''And batting also, we've got a few good opening starts. Devdutt and I have focused on giving the team good starts so that the middle-order with AB, Bharat and Maxwell can make more. Boys have stepped up, so that's been key for us.'' Following their seventh win this season, RCB were placed third in the standings with 14 points, and Kohli was particulary pleased with the way his bowlers have fought back in the last two matches.

''We have come back strongly in two games back-to-back with the ball, which is a great sign. We know if you can hold your nerve with the ball you're going in the right direction. In both games the opponents were 56/0 in the powerplay, but in both games we took wickets to ensure the opposition does not get away. ''We knew that with the kind of bowling attack we have, things can open up when we take wickets. ''As batters you can't take too many risks when you're searching for two points too, so we went to look for mistakes from their batters. (Evin) Lewis hit a few sixes and it was courageous from Garton and the others,'' the Indian captain signed off.

Yuzvendra Chahal, who was named Man of the Match for his measly spell in the middle overs after RR had got off to a brisk start, said he got his confidence back during the limited overs series in Sri Lanka.

''In the first half of IPL, I didn't get wickets in the first three-four matches. After the break, I backed myself. I bowled well in the Sri Lanka series and I got my confidence back. I spoke to players and family on what I am doing wrong. I wanted to maintain that momentum here,'' Chahal said. RR skipper Sanju Samson admitted that his side failed to capitalise on a fine start as his openers added 77 runs in quick time, only to see the team being restricted to 149 for nine in the end.

''We got a great start, couldn't capitalise. Middle order needs some confidence. We went in with intent, the wicket was two-paced and our batters kept mistiming it. To be honest, it's been a hard one week for us, we need to put in a fight as a franchise,'' Samson said.

''Happy with the effort and intent with the bowling. We don't have anything to lose. That kind of mindset brings a lot of freedom, have seen some funny things happen. Need to keep on believing and fighting till the last match,'' he added.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021