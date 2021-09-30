Motorcycling-Vinales withdraws from Austin MotoGP after cousin's death
"Vinales, with the full and unconditional support of Aprilia Racing, has therefore decided to take a break on his journey of getting to know the bike and team. "There will be other times and other rounds to resume the promising journey begun together.
Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin in a race accident in Spain last Saturday. Dean Berta Vinales, who rode for the Vinales Racing Team, died after he fell and was hit by other riders during a Supersport 300 support race of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez.
"Less than a week has passed since the accident... which is not enough time to regain the serenity needed to race," Aprilia Racing Team Gresini said in a statement on Wednesday. "Vinales, with the full and unconditional support of Aprilia Racing, has therefore decided to take a break on his journey of getting to know the bike and team.
"There will be other times and other rounds to resume the promising journey begun together. A journey that must be entirely respectful of the people involved and their feelings," it added. Vinales left Yamaha in August and signed for Aprilia for 2022, with his debut then brought forward this month after he tested with the team.
(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)
- READ MORE ON:
- Texas
- Maverick Vinales
- Aprilia
- Americas
- Yamaha
- Austin
- Grand Prix
- Spain
ALSO READ
Unvaccinated children suffering COVID impact, Americas health agency warns
Motorcycling-Morbidelli joins works Yamaha MotoGP team, replaced by Dovizioso
Yamaha drives in new 155 cc scooter Aerox 155, updated YZF-R15 range in India
Americas health agency sees COVID outbreaks continuing into 2022
First batch of Yamaha Motor NTTF Training Centre graduates pass out