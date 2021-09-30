Left Menu

Motorcycling-Vinales withdraws from Austin MotoGP after cousin's death

"Vinales, with the full and unconditional support of Aprilia Racing, has therefore decided to take a break on his journey of getting to know the bike and team. "There will be other times and other rounds to resume the promising journey begun together.

Aprilia MotoGP rider Maverick Vinales will miss this weekend's Grand Prix of the Americas in Austin, Texas, after the death of his 15-year-old cousin in a race accident in Spain last Saturday. Dean Berta Vinales, who rode for the Vinales Racing Team, died after he fell and was hit by other riders during a Supersport 300 support race of the World Superbike Championship in Jerez.

"Less than a week has passed since the accident... which is not enough time to regain the serenity needed to race," Aprilia Racing Team Gresini said in a statement on Wednesday. "Vinales, with the full and unconditional support of Aprilia Racing, has therefore decided to take a break on his journey of getting to know the bike and team.

"There will be other times and other rounds to resume the promising journey begun together. A journey that must be entirely respectful of the people involved and their feelings," it added. Vinales left Yamaha in August and signed for Aprilia for 2022, with his debut then brought forward this month after he tested with the team.

