Left Menu

Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

* United's last eight league defeats have come at home. Burnley v Norwich City (1400) * Burnley have won both of their Premier League meetings with Norwich 2-0. * None of the 43 meetings between the teams in all competitions has ended 0-0.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 07:31 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 07:31 IST
Soccer-Bullet point previews of Premier League matches

Match-by-match facts and statistics ahead of the seventh round of Premier League fixtures from Oct. 2-3 (times GMT): Saturday, Oct. 2

Manchester United v Everton (1130) * United have lost once to Everton in their last 12 league meetings (W6 D5), losing 4-0 away in 2019.

* Cristiano Ronaldo can make his 200th league appearance for United and become their 24th player to reach the milestone. * United's last eight league defeats have come at home.

Burnley v Norwich City (1400) * Burnley have won both of their Premier League meetings with Norwich 2-0.

* None of the 43 meetings between the teams in all competitions has ended 0-0. * Both teams are seeking their first league win this season.

Chelsea v Southampton (1400) * Southampton are looking for their 10th Premier League win over Chelsea in their 45th encounter.

* Both league meetings between the teams ended in draws last season, including a 3-3 stalemate at Stamford Bridge. * Chelsea's Romelu Lukaku has nine goals in 12 Premier League matches against Southampton.

Leeds United v Watford (1400) * Watford have not lost in their last five away league games against Leeds (W3 D2).

* The teams last met in the Premier League in 1999-2000 when Leeds won both games. * Leeds are without a win in the league this season (D3 L3).

Wolverhampton Wanderers v Newcastle United (1400) * Nine of the 12 Premier League games between the teams have been draws, with the last five ending 1-1.

* Newcastle are targeting their first victory this season after winning five of their last eight league games in 2020-21. * Back after a skull fracture, Wolves striker Raul Jimenez is aiming for his first home league goal since scoring against Newcastle in October 2020.

Brighton & Hove Albion v Arsenal (1600) * After defeats in their opening three league games, Arsenal have won their last three matches.

* Brighton have won three of their last four league home games, losing one. * Neal Maupay has scored four of Brighton's eight league goals this season and has netted in the last two.

Sunday, Oct. 3 Crystal Palace v Leicester City (1300)

* Palace are unbeaten at home in the league so far this season (W1 D2). * Leicester's Jamie Vardy has scored seven goals in his last seven league games.

* Wilfried Zaha is on 49 Premier League goals and can become the first Palace player to score 50 in the competition. Tottenham Hotspur v Aston Villa (1300)

* Spurs have won 10 of their last 12 Premier League games against Villa but their two defeats have come at home. * Tottenham won their opening three league games 1-0 and topped the table in August. They have since conceded nine goals in three defeats to drop to 11th.

* Spurs striker Harry Kane has not scored in his last five league games. He last went six games without a goal in 2015-16. West Ham United v Brentford (1300)

* West Ham and Brentford meet in the league for the first time since April 1993, when the Hammers won 4-0. * Seven different players have scored Brentford's eight league goals this season.

* West Ham's Michail Antonio has five goals and three assists in the league this term. Liverpool v Manchester City (1530)

* City beat Liverpool 4-1 in this fixture last season for their first league win at Anfield since 2003. * Liverpool are the only side still unbeaten in the Premier League.

* Raheem Sterling has scored in two of his last three league games against Liverpool. (Compiled by Shrivathsa Sridhar in Bengaluru; Editing by Ken Ferris)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta variant; COVID-19 pill developers aim to top Merck, Pfizer efforts and more

Health News Roundup: New Zealand's COVID cases jump as its battles Delta var...

 Global
2
Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

Tunisian president appoints Najla Bouden Romdhane as prime minister

 Tunisia
3
Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

Study shows counting cells may find how cancer spreads

 United States
4
Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

Android users can now replace Google Meet background with video

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021