Soccer-Liverpool's Alexander-Arnold ruled out of Man City game

They are doing well but they won't have enough time for being back against City," said the German. "But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think." Liverpool, who drew 3-3 with Brentford in the league last weekend, top the table with 14 points.

Reuters | Updated: 30-09-2021 23:44 IST | Created: 30-09-2021 23:44 IST
Liverpool right back Trent Alexander-Arnold will miss Sunday's home Premier League game against champions Manchester City due to a muscle injury, manager Juergen Klopp said on Thursday. The 22-year-old was absent for Liverpool's 5-1 win over Porto in the Champions League and omitted from England's squad for World Cup qualifiers against Andorra and Hungary.

Klopp expects Alexander-Arnold to return after the international break along with midfielder Thiago Alcantara, who is recovering from a calf injury. "... They are doing well but they won't have enough time for being back against City," said the German.

"But we have a good team so we still have solutions and we have to use them and yeah, after the international break the boys will be back I think." Liverpool, who drew 3-3 with Brentford in the league last weekend, top the table with 14 points. City are a point behind in second.

