WBBL: Sydney Thunder confirm signing of Issy Wong

Sydney Thunder on Tuesday confirmed the signing of Issy Wong, one of England's most exciting up-and-coming fast bowlers, ahead of the upcoming Women's Big Bash League (WBBL). The 19-year-old has been recruited to replace pace ace Shabnim Ismail - the Player of the Match in last summer's victorious WBBL Final - after she injured her knee during South Africa's tour of the West Indies.

Wong, who is a member of the England national team's training squad, was preparing to go on holiday to Sicily when she received the "super exciting" offer to play for Thunder. "It was a no-brainer," the right-arm fast bowler said of cancelling her vacation. "When you get such an opportunity you can't say 'no' to it. This really is a great opportunity for me. I'm still very young, and to have this sort of exposure, and in such a respected league as the WBBL, is super-exciting," Wong said in an official release.

Wong, who was a member of the England squad that toured New Zealand last summer, said Thunder fans could expect a player who leaves nothing on the pitch. "I play an exciting brand of cricket, I'm always looking to take the positive option," she said. "I play with passion; I wear my heart on my sleeve when I'm out on the pitch."

The teenager said she would also embrace the challenge of having to perform in the pressure-cooker situations the WBBL is renowned for producing. "I've found I always play at my best when I'm enjoying my cricket, so I always try to have a smile on my face," said Wong. "I try to enjoy those pressure moments, because it is a privilege to be playing in those situations.

Sydney Thunder WBBL Squad Head Coach: Trevor Griffin

Contracted for WBBL|07: Rachael Haynes (C), Samantha Bates, Hannah Darlington, Corinne Hall, Sammy-Jo Johnson, Anika Learoyd, Phoebe Litchfield, Smriti Mandhana (IND), Kate Peterson, Olivia Porter, Deepti Sharma (IND), Lauren Smith, Tahlia Wilson, Issy Wong. (ANI)

