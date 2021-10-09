Flower appointed Afghanistan's consultant for T20 World Cup

Left Menu

Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise completions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup, ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in a statement.Flower has represented Zimbabwe in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs before switching to coaching.

PTI | Kabul | Updated: 09-10-2021 12:03 IST | Created: 09-10-2021 12:01 IST
Andy Flower Image Credit: Wikipedia
Former Zimbabwe captain and England coach Andy Flower has been named as Afghanistan's national team consultant for the T20 World Cup, the Afghanistan Cricket Board said.

Flower had played a pivotal role in guiding England to a victory at the T20 World Cup in 2010 during his time at the helm between 2009 and 2014.

''We are delighted that Andy has joined ACB. Andy has worked with a number of our players in various franchise completions and his vast experience will be very beneficial and useful to help the team in the World Cup,'' ACB chairman Azizullah Fazli said in a statement.

The flower has represented Zimbabwe in 63 Tests and 213 ODIs before switching to coaching. He has worked with England and also had multiple coaching stints in various franchises and T20 leagues around the world, including IPL, CPL, PSL, and The Hundred.

The Afghanistan team left for Qatar from Kabul on October 6.

Mohammed Nabi, who will captain the Afghanistan team at the ICC event, said: ''The team has started training in Qatar to adjust with the weather. They are waiting for the UAE visas and everyone is prepared for the World Cup.''

