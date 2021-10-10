Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-Opelka advances, Muguruza sent packing at Indian Wells

Reilly Opelka fired off 11 aces in a 7-5 6-3 win over Japan's Taro Daniel as he advanced to the third round of Indian Wells on Saturday. The 24-year-old American, who enjoyed his best Grand Slam showing last month when he reached the fourth round of the U.S. Open, won more than 90% of his first-serve points and never faced a break point as he made light work of Daniel.

Bills sign CB Taron Johnson to 3-year extension

The Buffalo Bills announced a three-year contract extension for big-play cornerback Taron Johnson on Saturday. Financial terms were not disclosed for the deal, but NFL Network reports it is worth $24 million, with approximately $14 million guaranteed. The deal keeps the 25-year-old in Buffalo through the 2024 season.

Golf-Cabrera Bello grabs lead as Rahm loses ground at Spanish Open

Spain's Rafa Cabrera Bello surged into a two-shot lead with a faultless seven-under 64 as compatriot and world number one Jon Rahm slipped six shots off the pace after carding a one-over 72 in the third round of the Spanish Open on Saturday.

Cabrera Bello, thrice a winner on the European tour, was in marvellous form as he made seven birdies in a bogey-free round that left him at 17-under for the tournament at the Club de Campo Villa de Madrid.

Soccer-Dramatic late winner keep alive Scotland’s World Cup dreams

Scott McTominay headed home deep in stoppage time as Scotland twice came from behind to beat Israel 3-2 on Saturday and keep alive hopes of a first World Cup finals appearance since 1998. The dramatic conclusion to their qualifier at Hampden Park, and three-point haul, means Scotland consolidated second place in Group F as they moved to 14 points, four ahead of third placed Israel, with three matches each still to play.

Tennis-Raducanu heads back to drawing board after Indian Wells defeat

U.S. Open champion Emma Raducanu said she was disappointed but not discouraged after crashing out of Indian Wells on Friday in her first match since stunning the tennis world at Flushing Meadows last month. After dropping the first set, the 18-year-old squandered a 4-2 lead against Aliaksandra Sasnovich in the second before eventually falling 6-2 6-4.

WADA sanctions Russian anti-doping laboratory

The World Anti-Doping Agency (WADA) said on Saturday it had revoked the status of a Moscow anti-doping laboratory because it failed to comply with ethical and laboratory standards. The National Anti-Doping Laboratory in Moscow had already been provisionally suspended in January 2020.

NBA-Curry praises Lakers star James for longevity in NBA

Four-time NBA champion LeBron James of the Los Angeles Lakers has set the standard for longevity in the league as the 36-year-old entered his 19th season, Golden State Warriors' Steph Curry said. The 17-time All-Star James picked up his fourth NBA Finals MVP title last year after helping the Lakers win the championship over the Miami Heat, adding another accolade to his dazzling career.

Soccer-LGBT+ fan groups alliance criticises Newcastle takeover

Pride in Football, the alliance of LGBT+ supporters' groups in Britain, criticised Newcastle United's takeover by a Saudi Arabia-led consortium and called for reforms to the Premier League's owners' and directors' test. Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund (PIF) -- chaired by Crown Prince Mohammed Bin Salman -- now owns 80% of the club, with the rest divided between RB Sports & Media and PCP Capital Partners, whose chief executive, Amanda Staveley, led the takeover.

MLB roundup: Logan Webb, Giants silence Dodgers in NLDS Game 1

Logan Webb made a splashy postseason debut Friday night, striking out 10 in 7 2/3 innings and leading the host San Francisco Giants to a 4-0 victory over the Los Angeles Dodgers in Game 1 of the National League Division Series. Buster Posey hit a two-run home run in the first inning and Kris Bryant and Brandon Crawford added solo shots for the Giants, whose 107-win regular season earned them the home-field advantage in the best-of-five series against the 106-win Dodgers.

Basketball-Sky faces red-hot Mercury as WNBA Finals kick off

The Chicago Sky takes on the red-hot Mercury in Phoenix to kick off the best-of-five WNBA Finals on Sunday, hoping to keep their Cinderella story on track to hoist the trophy for the first time. Chicago overcame seven straight losses earlier this year to end the regular season 16-16, before stunning the top-seeded Connecticut Sun in the semi-finals, and will need everything in its arsenal to avoid repeating history after the Mercury swept them in the 2014 Finals.

