Left Menu

Soccer-UEFA announces bidding process for Euro 2028 hosts

UEFA said joint bids from member associations would be permitted as long as the two countries are "geographically compact" while automatic qualification as hosts would not be guaranteed if more than two countries submit a joint bid. The bidders will be announced in April while the hosts will be appointed in September 2023. The 2024 edition will be hosted by Germany, who beat Turkey in a vote by UEFA's Executive Committee in 2018.

Reuters | Updated: 12-10-2021 19:20 IST | Created: 12-10-2021 19:20 IST
Soccer-UEFA announces bidding process for Euro 2028 hosts

Countries interested in hosting the 2028 European Championship must confirm their bid by March next year, Europe's soccer governing body UEFA said on Tuesday as it announced the bidding process for the quadrennial tournament. UEFA said joint bids from member associations would be permitted as long as the two countries are "geographically compact" while automatic qualification as hosts would not be guaranteed if more than two countries submit a joint bid.

The bidders will be announced in April while the hosts will be appointed in September 2023. Minimum requirements include having 10 stadiums available, with one having a capacity of at least 60,000 and two venues with at least 50,000 seats.

Euro 2020, postponed by a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic, was held across 11 cities in Europe in June-July, with Italy beating England in the final at Wembley Stadium. The 2024 edition will be hosted by Germany, who beat Turkey in a vote by UEFA's Executive Committee in 2018.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

Page Industries aims to be USD 1 bn company in next 5 yrs

 India
2
EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to deliver

EXCLUSIVE-Major coffee buyers face losses as Colombia farmers fail to delive...

 Global
3
Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on Mars; Winds delay Blue Origin's space launch with Shatner

Science News Roundup: In a rocky Israeli crater, scientists simulate life on...

 Global
4
IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

IPL Scoreboard: RCB vs KKR

 United Arab Emirates

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021