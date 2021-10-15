Soccer-Newcastle say Bruce will stay in charge for milestone game

Left Menu

Reuters | Updated: 15-10-2021 17:46 IST | Created: 15-10-2021 17:46 IST
Newcastle United manager Steve Bruce will be in charge this weekend against Tottenham Hotspur, the Premier League club said on Friday, allowing him to reach his 1,000th professional match as a manager. Speculation has been rife that Bruce will no longer be in the role after the club was taken over https://www.reuters.com/lifestyle/sports/saudi-arabia-led-consortium-completes-newcastle-takeover-2021-10-07 by consortium dominated by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund but the club's new director Amanda Staveley said they would be patient.

"Change does not always happen overnight, it demands time and that we follow a carefully considered plan and strategy," Staveley said in a statement ahead of Sunday's game. "We met Steve and the players on Monday and have given them the time and space this week to focus on preparing for what is a very important game on Sunday.

"Steve has been very professional in our dealings with him and he and his coaching team will take the team on Sunday. If we make any changes going forward, Steve will be the first to know." Newcastle are 19th in the standings after seven matches and have yet to win a game this season.

