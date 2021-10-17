Left Menu

Soccer-Glentoran goalkeeper sent off for striking team mate

Aaron McCarey, the goalkeeper of Irish Premiership team Glentoran, received a red card for striking team mate Bobby Burns during a 2-2 draw with Coleraine on Saturday. "I have to look at the objective part of how the goal was conceded.

Aaron McCarey, the goalkeeper of Irish Premiership team Glentoran, received a red card for striking team mate Bobby Burns during a 2-2 draw with Coleraine on Saturday. After Coleraine's Cathair Friel scored the equaliser 80 minutes into the game, 29-year old McCarey lashed out and raced towards defender Burns, causing him to fall to the ground. Glentoran coach Mick McDermott said after the match that Burns was not struck on the face. "I didn't see it at all at the time and I've seen only a tight angle of it," McDermott said of the incident. "I'll have a look at it, but Aaron held his hands up in the dressing room and said it shouldn't have happened.

"There's no falling out here amongst players. We've got a close knit group here so he's gutted, Bobby's gutted, everybody's gutted but that was the incident after the goal. "I have to look at the objective part of how the goal was conceded. It was a really poor goal to concede."

