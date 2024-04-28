Aaron Sorkin Confirms 'The Social Network' Sequel in Development

Oscar-winning screenwriter Aaron Sorkin says he is writing the script of a film which may serve as a sequel to the 2010 hit ''The Social Network''.

Directed by David Fincher and penned by Sorkin, the movie followed the early days of the social networking website Facebook, founded by Mark Zuckerberg. It was based on the 2009 book ''The Accidental Billionaires'' by Ben Mezrich.

Sorkin, who won the Oscar for best adapted screenplay for ''The Social Network'', said the follow-up will explore the impact of the algorithm of Facebook on democracy, particularly highlighting its role in the January 6, 2021 Capitol Riot.

The acclaimed writer-director shared the update on The Town podcast, telling hosts Matthew Belloni and Peter Hamby that he ''blames'' Facebook for the events of January 6.

When asked why, Sorkin replied, ''You're going to need to buy a movie ticket.'' He later elaborated that he is ''trying'' to write this idea in the shape of a new film.

''Facebook has been, among other things, tuning its algorithm to promote the most divisive material possible. Because that is what will increase engagement. That is what will get you to — what they call inside the hallways of Facebook — 'the infinite scroll' … There's supposed to be a constant tension at Facebook between growth and integrity.

''There isn't. There's just growth. If Mark Zuckerberg woke up tomorrow morning and realised there is nothing you can buy for USD 120 billion that you can't buy for USD 119 billion dollars, 'So how about if I make a little bit less money? I will tune up integrity and tune down growth.' Yes, you can do that by switching a one to a zero,'' Sorkin said.

The January 6, 2021 Capitol Riot was the most serious attack on the seat of the US government, since the War of 1812.

Rioters assaulted policemen, destroyed public property and sent lawmakers scurrying for cover as an attempt was made to stop the smooth transfer of power to Democrat Joe Biden who had won the 2020 Presidential Election.

In the aftermath, over 700 people were arrested and charged with federal crimes and more than 100 police officers were injured in the attack and five people, including rioters, died in it.

Sources close to Sorkin have confirmed the writer is working on a ''Social Network''-adjacent screenplay, but stressed the project is in early stages and there is no studio partner as of yet.

Sorkin previously said he hoped to write a sequel of ''Social Network'' about ''the dark side'' of Facebook, especially if Fincher would return to direct. Actor Jesse Eisenberg, who played Zuckerberg in the 2010 movie, had earlier shown interest in coming back for a sequel if Sorkin wrote a script.

