Left Menu

Oman off to winning start, beat PNG by 10 wickets

Brief Scores Papua New Guinea 129 for nine in 20 overs Asad Vala 56, Charles Amini 37 Zeeshan Maqsood 420 Oman 131 for no loss in 13.4 overs Jatinder Singh 73 not out, Aqib Ilyas 50 not out.

PTI | Alamerat | Updated: 17-10-2021 18:36 IST | Created: 17-10-2021 18:36 IST
Oman off to winning start, beat PNG by 10 wickets

Oman beat Papua New Guinea by 10 wickets in the opening Group B match of the T20 World Cup first round here on Sunday.

Sent into bat, PNG lost both their openers for no score before skipper Assad Vala smashed 56 off 43 balls while Charles Amini made 37 off 26 balls as the duo added 81 runs for the third wicket.

But thereafter, PNG witnessed another batting collapse as they lost their next six wickets for 37 runs.

Skipper Zeeshan Maqsood (4/20) was pick of the bowlers for Oman while Bilal Khan (2/16) and Kallemullah (2/19) shared four wickets between them. Maqsood was declared 'Man of the Match'.

In reply, Oman chased down the target in just 13.4 overs as opener Jatinder Singh remained unbeaten on 73 off 42 balls. Brief Scores: Papua New Guinea: 129 for nine in 20 overs (Asad Vala 56, Charles Amini 37; Zeeshan Maqsood 4/20) Oman: 131 for no loss in 13.4 overs (Jatinder Singh 73 not out, Aqib Ilyas 50 not out).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

Microsoft releases Windows 11 Build 22000.282: What's new?

 United States
2
ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed on Disney+ Hotstar

ICC T20 WC: India's warm-up games against England, Australia to be streamed ...

 India
3
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
4
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japanese billionaire Maezawa trains in Russia ahead of space trip and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; Japane...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021