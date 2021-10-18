Soccer-Athletico own goal gives Fluminense 1-0 win in Curitiba
The own goal from Ivaldo lifted the visitors above their rivals - who themselves have now won just once in five matches - into eighth place in the Serie A table. Athletico had more of the ball and more shots on goal but could not score and they are now two points behind Fluminense in ninth place in the 20-team table.
Reuters | Curitiba | Updated: 18-10-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 02:52 IST
- Country:
- Brazil
Fluminense won for the first time in four Brazilian league games on Sunday when an own goal gave them a barely deserved 1-0 victory at Athletico Paranaense. The own goal from Ivaldo lifted the visitors above their rivals - who themselves have now won just once in five matches - into eighth place in the Serie A table.
Athletico had more of the ball and more shots on goal but could not score and they are now two points behind Fluminense in ninth place in the 20-team table. The winning goal came 11 minutes before halftime when Ivaldo headed a cross from the right into his own net.
Advertisement