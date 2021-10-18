Left Menu

Soccer-Athletico own goal gives Fluminense 1-0 win in Curitiba

The own goal from Ivaldo lifted the visitors above their rivals - who themselves have now won just once in five matches - into eighth place in the Serie A table. Athletico had more of the ball and more shots on goal but could not score and they are now two points behind Fluminense in ninth place in the 20-team table.

Reuters | Curitiba | Updated: 18-10-2021 02:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 02:52 IST
Soccer-Athletico own goal gives Fluminense 1-0 win in Curitiba
Fluminense won for the first time in four Brazilian league games on Sunday when an own goal gave them a barely deserved 1-0 victory at Athletico Paranaense.

Athletico had more of the ball and more shots on goal but could not score and they are now two points behind Fluminense in ninth place in the 20-team table. The winning goal came 11 minutes before halftime when Ivaldo headed a cross from the right into his own net.

