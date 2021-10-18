Left Menu

T20 WC: Warne picks Australia playing XI, no place for Steve Smith

Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Monday named his probable playing XI for Aaron-Finch led side for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In the playing XI named by Warne, Steve Smith did not find a place and the former leg-spinner opted to play Marcus Stoinis at number three with Glenn Maxwell batting at number four.

ANI | New Delhi | Updated: 18-10-2021 16:52 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 16:52 IST
T20 WC: Warne picks Australia playing XI, no place for Steve Smith
Steve Smith (Photo/ Delhi Capitals). Image Credit: ANI
Former Australia spinner Shane Warne on Monday named his probable playing XI for Aaron-Finch led side for the upcoming T20 World Cup. In the playing XI named by Warne, Steve Smith did not find a place and the former leg-spinner opted to play Marcus Stoinis at number three with Glenn Maxwell batting at number four. "Wow, what a start to the @ICC #T20WorldCup! My Aussie team would be --Finch, Warner, Stoinis, Maxwell, Inglis, Mitchell Marsh, Christian/Agar (depending on conditions), Cummins, Starc, Zampa, Ellis/Richardson/Hazlewood (depending on conditions) What would your Oz team be and who's winning," tweeted Warne.

Left-handed batter David Warner might have been dropped from the playing XI of SunRisers Hyderabad, but Australia skipper Aaron Finch had rallied behind the maverick batter, saying he would be ready to go when the T20 World Cup comes around. Warner was first removed as SunRisers Hyderabad skipper and then he was even omitted from the playing XI.

"I think over the years, we have seen when he (Warner) has got to bat against the world teams, he is a far better player. I have got no issues with the preparation that he has had. We have seen him in great spirits, he is coming here with a great attitude and he is organising things behind the scenes, he is doing everything that he loves to do. I have got no issues that come game one he will be ready to go," Finch had said during pre-tournament media interaction organised by ICC. Australia will kickstart its T20 World Cup campaign against South Africa on October 23 at the Zayed Cricket Stadium in Abu Dhabi. (ANI)

