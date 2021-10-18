Left Menu

Soccer-I trust the doctors and scientists on vaccination, says Guardiola

On Sunday, Britain reported 45,140 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test. Guardiola did not comment on his squad's vaccination status, saying it was "private", but added that he and his family have been vaccinated.

Reuters | Updated: 18-10-2021 19:14 IST | Created: 18-10-2021 19:14 IST
Soccer-I trust the doctors and scientists on vaccination, says Guardiola

Manchester City manager Pep Guardiola has encouraged players to get vaccinated against COVID-19 after the recent rise in cases in Britain. On Sunday, Britain reported 45,140 new cases of COVID-19, the highest daily number since the middle of July, and 57 new deaths within 28 days of a positive test.

Guardiola did not comment on his squad's vaccination status, saying it was "private", but added that he and his family have been vaccinated. "I have my own opinions, I trust the doctors and scientists. If they say it's the best way to protect the people, you should do it," Guardiola told a news conference on Monday on the eve of City's Champions League Group game at Club Brugge.

"Myself and my family have done it. The doctors will talk with the players individually and after that they have to decide. "We see in England how many deaths there still are and people get the virus and are suffering. We have to move forward, stay safe, be careful, use the masks, use the vaccines for better for the society and for themselves."

Guardiola said goalkeeper Ederson and forward Gabriel Jesus could be in contention to face Brugge on Tuesday. The Brazil internationals will meet up with the rest of the squad at the team hotel in Belgium, Guardiola added, as they would have had to spend 10 days in quarantine if they arrived in England after the international break.

City are third in Group A on three points from two games, one off Brugge, who are second on goal difference behind Paris St Germain.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids; China launches second crewed mission to build space station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Tro...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA launches first space probe to study Jupiter's Trojan asteroids and more

Science News Roundup: Darwin family microscope to be sold at auction; NASA l...

 Global
3
Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

Odisha to construct another spillway to discharge water from Hirakud Dam

 India
4
How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths and vaccination rates to find out

How many lives have coronavirus vaccines saved? We used state data on deaths...

 United States

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021