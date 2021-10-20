Left Menu

Soccer-Spurs' Nuno hopes Bruce will not walk away from management

Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo said it is impossible for managers to ignore the criticism and abuse directed at them by some sections of fans and hoped Steve Bruce's departure from Newcastle United did not spell the end of his career.

Reuters | Updated: 20-10-2021 19:00 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 19:00 IST
Soccer-Spurs' Nuno hopes Bruce will not walk away from management

Tottenham Hotspur boss Nuno Espirito Santo said it is impossible for managers to ignore the criticism and abuse directed at them by some sections of fans and hoped Steve Bruce's departure from Newcastle United did not spell the end of his career. Bruce said his Newcastle stint could be his last role in management after leaving the club on Wednesday following a poor start to the Premier League season.

The 60-year-old had been unpopular with some fans after replacing Rafa Benitez in 2019 and his son Alex had said last week that it was tough for his family to watch Bruce endure criticism. "It's impossible... you always take your work home with you, especially in a job like this that consumes so much energy. I speak for myself, it's impossible to separate things," Nuno told reporters.

"Of course it hurts (the family). It hurts especially because you're sad. At the same time you have to get away from that and focus on what you have to do to react and improve and put things better. "... I hope he doesn't retire, I think he still has a lot to give to the game."

West Ham manager David Moyes echoed Nuno's thoughts. "Steve did a great job at Newcastle last year and kept them up in the Premier League when maybe over periods they've been a bit up and down," Moyes added.

"If you're always getting talked about... criticised, it's not a nice thing, whether you're a manager, or a journalist." Newcastle winger Allan Saint-Maximin described Bruce as "one of the most gentle people."

"You've been a man of your word, a caring man and a fair man who never hesitated to protect us. I'll never forget how you treated me, for that I'll be forever grateful," he said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021