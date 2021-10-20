Left Menu

Newcastle asks fans to stop wearing imitation Arab clothing

Premier League club Newcastle has asked fans to stop wearing imitation Arab head coverings and robes that some have adopted to mark the new ownership by Saudi Arabias sovereign wealth fund.Newcastle said the clothing seen at Sundays game against Tottenham could be viewed as culturally inappropriate but insisted that the new owners were not in any way offended. Newcastle United is kindly asking supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire, the club said in a statement.

PTI | Newcastle | Updated: 20-10-2021 22:09 IST | Created: 20-10-2021 22:09 IST
Newcastle asks fans to stop wearing imitation Arab clothing
  • Country:
  • Australia

Premier League club Newcastle has asked fans to stop wearing imitation Arab head coverings and robes that some have adopted to mark the new ownership by Saudi Arabia's sovereign wealth fund.

Newcastle said the clothing seen at Sunday's game against Tottenham could be viewed as “culturally inappropriate” but insisted that the new owners were not “in any way offended.” “Newcastle United is kindly asking supporters to refrain from wearing traditional Arabic clothing or Middle East-inspired head coverings at matches if they would not ordinarily wear such attire,” the club said in a statement. “There remains the possibility that dressing this way is culturally inappropriate and risks causing offense to others. All visitors to the club are, as always, encouraged to wear whatever is the norm for their own culture or religion, continuing to reflect the broad and rich multicultural communities and groups from which the club proudly draws its support.” Newcastle is now 80% owned by Saudi Arabia's Public Investment Fund with investors PCP Capital Partners and RB Sports & Media owning the remaining stake.

“No one among the new ownership group was in any way offended by the attire of the fans who chose to celebrate in this way,” Newcastle said. “It was a gesture that was acknowledged as positive and welcoming in its intent.”

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

Microsoft releases Windows 10 KB5006738 update with several bug fixes

 Global
2
Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries reported

Girder of under-construction flyover collapses in Nagpur; no injuries report...

 India
3
‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

‘Satta king’ involved in betting in UP, U’khand arrested

 India
4
JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

JioPhone NEXT spotted on Google Play Console; listing confirms key specs

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

How Chinese investments in Africa are harming the continent

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021