Left Menu

Rawat strikes form to score twin wins

PTI | Mumbai | Updated: 23-10-2021 19:47 IST | Created: 23-10-2021 19:47 IST
Rawat strikes form to score twin wins
  • Country:
  • India

India number 3 Laxman Rawat beat Neeraj Kumar and Dhavaj Haria by identical 4-1 margins in the men’s second leg round-robin league matches of the GSC World Snooker Qualifiers here on Saturday.

Laxman compiled three notable breaks of 47 (2nd frame), 82 (3rd) and 49 (5th) to outshine teammate Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) and clinch a 70-13, 57(47)-17, 113(82)-00, 62-75 and 67(49)-01) victory in the BSFI national selection tournament.

Earlier, Laxman had produced another steady performance to overcome Neeraj Kumar (RSPB) 4-1 (50-37, 58-43, 35-75, 80-20 and 68(66)-26).

In women’s action, national champion and India number one Vidya Pillai of Karnataka bounced back after three consecutive losses by defeating Tamil Nadu’s strong challenger and third ranked Indian Varsha Sanjeev 3-1 (45-83, 58-20, 64-28, 61-49).

Indian number two Amee Kamani (MP) also tasted success by getting the better of Maharashtra’s Arantxa Sanchis 3-1 (10-46, 97-52, 67-28, 59-43).

The top two Indian men's players -- Aditya Mehta and Pankaj Advani -- also recorded victories. India number 1 Aditya defeated Himanshu Jain (TEL) 4-1 (92-16, 62-43, 32-79, 62-44, 109(65)-01), while Advani outplayed Dhvaj Haria (PSPB) 4-0 (71(44)-16, 74-38, 72(54)-18, 56-48).

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket test falters; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaur had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: South Korea's Moon vows 'Korea space age' after rocket...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 years ago; Patagonian fossils show Jurassic dinosaurs had the herd mentality and more

Science News Roundup: Goodbye, Columbus: Vikings crossed the Atlantic 1,000 ...

 Global
3
Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting second jab

Maha: Latur man gets final COVID-19 vaccination certificate without getting ...

 India
4
Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

Two men killed; two injured in shootout between rival gangs in Pune

 India

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Missing the mark on e-cigarettes risks imperilling the fight against smoking

With Elections Approaching, a Better Future for Iraq?

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021