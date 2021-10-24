T20 WC: We want to push Scotland case to be next full member, says MacLeod

Top-order batter Calum MacLeod wants to "push his case" to make Scotland the next full member and not just an associate side in the ongoing T20 World Cup. According to ICC, associate Members are the governing bodies for cricket of a country recognised by the ICC which does not qualify as a Full Member, but where cricket is firmly established and organised (94 Members).

"I think it's hugely significant, not just for the team but for the organisation and some of the aspirations that Cricket Scotland have. We want to be the leading associate, and we want to push our case to be the next full member," said MacLeod as per ICC when asked about Scotland qualification for the Super 12 stage. MacLeod said just how Ireland and Afghanistan became a full member of ICC, Scotland wants to do the same by performing well in the T20 World Cup.

"I think if you look specifically at the way Afghanistan and Ireland did it, they did it from doing well at World Cups, and I think we've now got five great opportunities to go out and show world cricket what this organisation and the team is about," said MacLeod. "Then for the players it's a great showcasing opportunity to show some of the Twenty20 skills that this group has and get them out there on the world stage. You never know what sort of opportunities can come on the back of this for some of the players if they have a good group stage," he added.

Afghanistan and Scotland will lock horns against each other on Monday at the Sharjah Cricket Stadium. "First thing, I think it'll be a challenge against all their spinners. I think everyone understands the attack that Afghanistan have got with three world-class spinners in there," said MacLeod.

"I think the biggest thing is you have to try and put the pressure back on them. I think like all the top-class teams that you play against, if you let the bowlers just bowl at you, their skills will be too good for you over a period, so I think you have to find a method of putting the pressure back on them, whether that be with sweeping or coming down the wicket, whatever your method is about it, and I think you've got to stick to it and be pretty disciplined to go with it," he signed off. (ANI)

