Soccer-Manchester City's League Cup domination ends with exit at West Ham

Holders Manchester City were eliminated from the League Cup by West Ham United after a penalty shootout at London Stadium on Wednesday.

The game went to penalties after ending goalless and the Hammers triumphed 5-3 in the spot kicks to end Pep Guardiola's team's run of four straight League Cup triumphs. With Manchester United knocked out in the previous round, it means the Cup will be won by a non-Manchester club for the first time since 2015.

Liverpool moved into the last eight of the competition with a 2-0 victory at Preston North End thanks to second half goals from Takumi Minamino and Divock Origi. Leicester City edged out Brighton and Hove Albion on penalties after the game ended 2-2 after 90 minutes.

Harvey Barnes had put Leicester in front before two goals on the stroke of halftime, with Adam Wester levelling for Brighton only to see Ademola Lookman restore the Foxes' advantage. Enock Mwepu forced the game to penalties after levelling in the 71st minute but the Zambian then missed the crucial spot kick in the shoot-out as Brendan Rodgers' side took their place in the quarter-finals.

Tottenham Hotspur also progressed after a 1-0 win at Burnley with Lucas Moura grabbing the 68th minute winner with a header from a Emerson Royal cross in a disappointing game. Premier League Brentford took care of business against Championship Stoke City with Sergi Canos and Ivan Toney on target for the London club in a 2-1 win.

The draw for the quarter-finals, which also include Chelsea, Arsenal and third-tier Sunderland, will be held on Saturday.

