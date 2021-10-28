Cricket-De Kock apologises for BLM snub, says will take a knee in future
Quinton de Kock has apologised for pulling out of Tuesday's Twenty20 World Cup match against the West Indies after rejecting a Cricket South Africa directive that players must 'take a knee' in support of the Black Lives Matter movement.
De Kock, who has revealed he has mixed race family, says he meant "no disrespect" and "would love nothing more than to play cricket for my country again" in a statement released on Thursday.
