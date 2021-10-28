Soccer-Hosts England to face Austria, Norway and N.Ireland at Women's Euro 2022

Hosts England were drawn alongside Norway, Austria and Northern Ireland for the group stage of the Women's Euro 2022 tournament, while holders the Netherlands were paired with Olympic silver medallists Sweden following Thursday's draw. The tournament, originally scheduled for 2021, was pushed back a year due to the COVID-19 pandemic and will run from July 6-31, with London's Wembley Stadium set to stage the final.

Sarina Wiegman's England side will play Austria in Group A in the opening game at Old Trafford followed by Norway on July 11 and debutants Northern Ireland four days later. Eight-times winners Germany face a tricky run of games against Denmark, Spain and Finland in Group B, while Netherlands and Sweden will be joined by Russia and Switzerland in Group C.

Group D is made up of France, Italy, Belgium and Iceland. The top two teams from each group will qualify for the quarter-finals.

Draw Group A: England, Austria, Norway, Northern Ireland

Group B: Germany, Denmark, Spain, Finland Group C: Netherlands, Sweden, Russia, Switzerland

Group D: France, Italy, Belgium, Iceland

