Punjab CM dons hockey goalkeeper's gear, defends hits from his sports minister Pargat Singh

Punjab Chief Minister Charanjit Singh Channi on Sunday donned the goalkeeper's gloves as he hit the field at the Katoch hockey stadium here and defended against fast-paced hits from his sports minister and former India captain Pargat Singh.

On Saturday, too, the chief minister had tried his hands at hockey at the international stadium in Mohali, even then as a goalie.

During a match, which was being played at the stadium here, the chief minister was urged by an organiser to play the game, according to an official statement. Channi took no time to respond and donned the role of a goalkeeper, while his cabinet colleague Pargat Singh, who is also an Olympian, set his eyes to get past the chief minister and score goals. The entire stadium applauded when Channi and Singh hit the field and exhibited their skills.

Channi defended three out of the total five hits made by Singh, the official statement said.

He also defended some hits made by players who were part of the men's national hockey team in the recently concluded Tokyo Olympics, it said. Channi later said that it is a remarkable day of his life as his youthful memories have been relived.

The chief minister said that sports is the only means through which the unbounded energy of the youth can be channelised in a positive manner. He said that the Punjab government is committed to promoting sporting activities in the state. Channi said that no stone will be left unturned to ensure that players from Punjab excel in the national and international sports arena.

Singh also played hockey with veterans and showed his dribbling skills.

Harpreet Singh Mander and Sanjeev Kumar, who played in the Atlanta Olympics under Singh's captaincy, were also present.

Channi became Punjab chief minister last month following unceremonious exit of Amarinder Singh amid a bitter power tussle with Punjab Congress chief Navjot Singh Sidhu.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)