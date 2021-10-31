Mumbai City defeat Hyderabad 2-1 in pre-season friendly

Defending Indian Super League (ISL) champions Mumbai City FC kick-started their pre-season preparation with a 2-1 victory over Hyderabad FC here in Goa on Sunday. Playing their first match for the Islanders, Igor Angulo and Gurkirat Singh helped their team start the pre-season preparations on a winning note with goals in either half as the Islanders prepare for their ISL title defence.

Former Mumbai City striker Bart Ogbeche scored the equaliser for Hyderabad FC in the early minutes of the second half. Mumbai City FC will play their second friendly match against Jamshedpur FC on November 4. (ANI)

