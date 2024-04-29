ISL: Mumbai City FC aim to continue their winning momentum against FC Goa, eye final spot

After a captivating first leg that saw Mumbai City FC edge past FC Goa with a late surge to secure a 3-2 victory, all eyes are now on the second leg of the ISL semi-final clash between these two powerhouses. With a spot in the final of the Indian Super League (ISL) 2023-24 at stake, both teams are gearing up for what promises to be an enthralling encounter at the Mumbai Football Arena on Monday. The first leg of this last-four match went right down the wire, with the Islanders claiming the bragging rights with three goals that they scored in the final six-odd minutes of the match. A brace by Lallianzuala Chhangte and a solitary strike by Vikram Partap Singh meant that they successfully overcame the 2-0 lead that the Gaurs had gotten, thanks to Boris Singh and Brandon Fernandes netting once each, as per an ISL press release.

Mumbai City FC enters the second leg with confidence, having secured four victories in their last five games. The Islanders have been in formidable form, showcasing their attacking prowess by scoring 45 goals in 23 matches this season. With a strong defensive record and a winning momentum behind them, Mumbai City FC will be aiming to capitalise on their home advantage and secure a place in the final. FC Goa, despite falling short in the first leg, has shown resilience throughout the season. With a late surge in form, they finished third (45 pts) in the standings during the league stage and displayed their attacking prowess by scoring consistently. FC Goa will be eager to bounce back from their first-leg defeat and make amends in the second leg. With their history of scoring at the Mumbai Football Arena, they pose a significant threat to Mumbai City FC's aspirations.

*Key Players to Watch Out Lallianzuala Chhangte (Mumbai City FC)

Chhangte has been instrumental for Mumbai City FC, contributing nine goals and six assists this season. His attacking threat and ability to create scoring opportunities make him a key player for the Islanders. He has recorded 106 touches in the box of the opposition, completing 32 successful dribbles and key passes each, in addition to creating 38 goal-scoring opportunities.He has averaged 23 passes per game at 84% accuracy, winning 79 duels and making 80 recoveries. Chhangte will be crucial in unlocking the FC Goa defence and leading his team to victory. Brandon Fernandes (FC Goa)

Fernandes has been a creative force for FC Goa, providing three goals and four assists this season. His playmaking ability and vision make him a vital player for FC Goa's attacking setup. The attacking midfielder has averaged 31 passes per game at 78 per cent accuracy, making 55 key passes, creating 59 goal-scoring chances, and winning 69 duels and 86 recoveries. He has completed 14 successful dribbles, and his form has most importantly picked up tremendously ahead of a delicate moment of the campaign. Fernandes will be tasked with orchestrating his team's attacks and breaking down the Mumbai City FC defence in the crucial second leg.*Head-to-Head Played - 25

Mumbai City FC - 11 FC Goa - 7

Draws - 7 *Team Talk

"I tell my boys on the bench that the way they come on the ground and make an impact is the most important thing. I am very happy for my team and the boys, because they are very deserving of it," Mumbai City FC head coach Petr Kratky said. "I think I can do better substitutions, not only in the last game but also in matches that we have won. We are now here in this part, but maybe this is a reason we love football, because of these kinds of situations," FC Goa head coach Manolo Marquez said in the pre-match press conference. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)