The following are the top/expected sports stories at 2100 hours: EXPECTED STORIES: *Report of of T20 World Cup Super 12 Group 2 match between India and New Zealand in Dubai.

*Updated report of men's Boxing World Championships in Belgrade.

STORIES ON WIRES: SPO-CRI-T20WC-AFG-LD NAM All-round Afghanistan beat Namibia by 62 runs for 2nd win in T20 WC Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Pacers Hamid Hassan and Naveen-ul-Haq shared six wickets between them in impressive bowling spells as Afghanistan crushed Namibia by 62 runs in their Super 12 match of the T20 World Cup here on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-ENG-SL-PREVIEW England eye semifinal spot, Sri Lanka look for survival Sharjah, Oct 31 (PTI) A rampaging England are expected to brush aside a struggling Sri Lanka and seal a spot in the semifinals when the two teams meet in a Group 1 match of the T20 World Cup, here on Monday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-KOHLI-BREAK Having called week-long break helpful, Kohli now terms it ''ridiculous'' at NZ toss Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Indian captain Virat Kohli on Sunday criticised the scheduling of his team's first two matches in the ICC T20 World Cup here, saying that spreading the games over more than a week was ''ridiculous''.

SPO-BOX-WC-LD IND Boxing World C'ships: Akash, Narender in quarters following impressive wins Belgrade, Oct 31 (PTI) Indian boxers Akash Kumar (54kg) and Narender Berwal (+92kg) advanced to the quarterfinals of the AIBA Men's World Championships here on Sunday, notching up contrasting but exhilarating victories against their respective opponents.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AFG-NAM-COMMENTS Was shocked when Asghar told me last night about his retirement: Nabi Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Afghanistan skipper Mohammad Nabi said he was quite ''shocked'' after Asghar Afghan informed him about his decision to retire from international cricket after their match against Namibia in the middle of the T20 World Cup.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-LD AFGHAN We were hurt too much by Pakistan loss, that's why I decided to retire: Asghar Afghan Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) A teary-eyed Asghar Afghan said his decision to retire in the middle of the ongoing T20 World Cup was triggered by the pain that he and his teammates endured after Afghanistan's heart-breaking loss to Pakistan in their previous match.

SPO-CRI-T20-WC-MORGAN Buttler is at forefront of change in game: Morgan Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) England skipper Eoin Morgan says explosive batter Jos Buttler is one of the few T20 players who are taking the modern game to next level with their exceptional skills.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-AUS-FINCH Australia are still very good team in T20 international cricket: Finch Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Australia are still a ''very good team in T20 international cricket'' and will not carry the baggage of their loss against England in the upcoming T20 World Cup games, said skipper Aaron Finch.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-IND-SURYA-INJURED Suryakumar Yadav rested from NZ game due to back-spasm, India get chance to rejig middle-order Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Middle-order batter Suryakumar Yadav was on Sunday rested from India's important T20 World Cup game against New Zealand after he ''complained of back-spasm'', leading to a forced change in the playing eleven. SPO-CRI-WBBL-IND Harmanpreet, Deepti deliver match-winning performances in WBBL Perth, Oct 31 (PTI) India T20 skipper Harmanpreet Kaur and all-rounder Deepti Sharma delivered player-of-the-match performances for their respective teams in the Women's Big Bash League on Sunday.

SPO-CRI-T20WC-GUPTILL Guptill fit for India game Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) New Zealand opener Martin Guptill, who had suffered a toe injury, has regained fitness and available for selection for the T20 World Cup match against India here. SPO-CHESS-IND Harikrishna posts win, Harika held to draw in round 4 Riga (Latvia), Oct 31 (PTI) Indian Grandmaster P Harikrishna continued his recovery from a poor start by notching up his second straight win to move to 2.5 points after four rounds in the FIDE Grand Swiss chess tournament here.

DUBAI SPF30 SPO-T20WC-BANGLADESH-SHAKIB T20 WC: Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan out due to hamstring injury: reports Dubai, Oct 31 (PTI) Star Bangladesh all-rounder Shakib Al Hasan has been ruled out of the ongoing T20 World Cup after failing to recover from a hamstring injury, multiple reports stated on Sunday.

SPO-MINISTRY-RUN Nationwide Clean India campaign culminates with Fit India Plog Run New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) More than 500 athletes and coaches took part in the Fit India Plog Run, an annual nationwide event organised as part of the Fit India Movement, at the Jawaharlal Nehru Stadium here on Sunday.

SPO-CSK-NEERAJ CSK felicitates Neeraj Chopra, presents him Rs 1 crore New Delhi, Oct 31 (PTI) Three-time Indian Premier League champions Chennai Super Kings on Sunday honoured Olympic gold medallist Neeraj Chopra by presenting him Rs one crore in recognition of his historic feat at the Tokyo Games.

SPO-FOOT-IND-AFC-U23 Indian football team finishes second in AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers Fujairah (UAE), Oct 31 (PTI) Indian football team secured its best ever finish in the AFC U-23 Asian Cup Qualifiers by claiming the second spot in Group E as goalkeeper Dheeraj Singh made some spectacular saves to help the side win the shootout against Kyrgyz Republic 4-2 after regulation time ended goalless here.

SPO-CRI-T10-SARAH TAYLOR I don't want to be known as last woman to do anything in franchise cricket: Sarah Taylor Abu Dhabi, Oct 31 (PTI) Treading a new ground with her appointment as assistant coach of Team Abu Dhabi for a men's T10 league, former England player Sarah Taylor says she doesn't want to be known as the ''last woman to do anything in franchise'' cricket.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)