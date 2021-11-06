Futsal Club C'ships: Delhi FC defeats Telongjem FC after high scoring game

Delhi FC defeated Telongjem FC by 16-6 on the second day of the Futsal Club Championship 2021-22 at the Indira Gandhi Indoor Stadium in New Delhi on Saturday. Delhi FC started the match on the front foot, as they went ahead within a minute via a goal by Nikhil Mali. Awang though soon equalized from the penalty spot for Telongjem FC, but Peka sprinted for the counter-attack to immediately put his side back into the lead. Peka scored another one for his team, with Sunep pulling one back for Telongjem FC. All of this action had taken place inside the first six minutes of the match.

With the scores at 3-2, Telongjem FC put their foot on the gas. Three goals in three minutes by Sunep, Khakhevi, and Bapen put the Nagaland-based side two goals in front, turning the game on its head. The topsy-turvy ride continued after the 10-minute mark, as Peka, Fahad Temuri and two goals from Nikhil Mali gave a two-goal lead to Delhi FC. This meant that at the half-time mark, Delhi FC had the advantage. As both sides came out for the second half, no one could predict how the game would go. Sunep scored a couple of minutes after the restart for Telongjem but Rohit Mulchandani regained the two-goal cushion for Delhi FC. After that though, it was a rampage by the team in blue.

Jojo, Nikhil Mali, Remruata, Fahad Temuri and another goal by Nikhil Mali took their lead to seven goals in the game. In this process, they also became the first team to score more than a dozen goals in the Hero Futsal Club Championship so far. Three goals at the death by Chanpreet, Rohit Mulchandani and Sanga made sure that Delhi FC secured a dominating victory over Telongjem FC. Delhi FC will now be facing Tiddim Road Athletic Union for their next encounter on Monday while Telongjem FC will be going against 7 Wasa United SCC on the same day. (ANI)

