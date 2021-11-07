Soccer-Arsenal continue to climb with 1-0 win over Watford

Arsenal closed in on the Premier League top four after a second-half goal from Emile Smith-Rowe gave them a 1-0 home win over Watford on Sunday in manager Mikael Arteta's 100th league and cup game in charge. The result lifted Arsenal lifted one place up to fifth on 20 points from 11 games, behind fourth-placed West Ham on goal difference with the Hammers at home to third-placed Liverpool in the 1530 GMT kick-off.

Smith-Rowe netted Arsenal's 100th league goal under Arteta as he drilled in a low shot from 18 metres after striker Pierre-Emerick Aubameyang had missed a first half penalty for the home side, who also had two goals ruled out for offside. Bukayo Saka's early effort was disallowed and Watford goalkeeper Ben Foster smothered Aubameyang's 35th-minute spot kick before he also kept out a close-range Gabriel header with a superb reflex save.

But Foster was powerless in the 56th minute when Arsenal defender Ben White surged forward after winning possession in midfield and teed up Smith-Rowe, who found the back of the net with a first-time shot. Aubameyang had a 73rd-minute goal chalked off and Joshua King missed Watford's solitary chance in the 86th before the visitors had Juraj Kucka sent off for a second yellow card after he fouled Arsenal's left back Nuno Tavares. (Writing by Zoran Milosavljevic; Editing by Christian Radnedge)

