Enhanced Transparency: Premier League Referee to Wear Camera to Provide Unprecedented Match Official Insights

The referee for Monday's Premier League match between Crystal Palace and Manchester United will wear a camera on his head for a program that will be broadcast later this year offering an insight into the demands of being a match official.

The league said the head-mounted device — or "RefCam" as it is being called — worn by Jarred Gillett at Selhurst Park will be integrated into the referee's usual communications system.

The technology is being used on a one-off basis, the league said, as part of filming for a short program promoting match officials. The footage will not be broadcast live.

"Fans will be able to view it later in the year as part of a program ... aimed at offering further insight and education into the demands of officiating in the Premier League," the competition said.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)