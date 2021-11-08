Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

NBA roundup: Heat hang on to defeat Jazz

Tyler Herro had 29 points and Jimmy Butler added 27 as the host Miami Heat used a multi-dimensional offensive attack to build a big lead before holding on to defeat the Utah Jazz 118-115 on Saturday night. Kyle Lowry scored 20 as part of a triple-double for the Heat.

Tennis-Redemption for Pavlyuchenkova as Russia lift Billie Jean King Cup

Six years after Anastasia Pavlyuchenkova suffered heartbreak versus the Czech Republic in the Billie Jean King Cup final in Prague, the Russian redeemed herself at the same venue with a winner's medal against Switzerland. World number 12 Pavlyuchenkova had to withdraw at the last minute from her singles rubber on Saturday but that did not stop her team, competing in Prague as the Russian Tennis Federation, beating the Swiss for their fifth title.

Boxing-Alvarez knocks out Plant in 11th round, becomes undisputed champion

Saul "Canelo" Alvarez became the undisputed super-middleweight champion after knocking out Caleb Plant in the 11th round of their bout in Las Vegas on Saturday to unify the WBC, WBA, IBF and WBO belts. Alvarez, 31, came into the fight holding three 168-pound titles (WBC, WBA and WBO) while 29-year-old American Plant owned the IBF title.

Athletics-Cheptoo dedicates New York run to slain Olympian Tirop

Kenyan Viola Cheptoo dedicated her second-place run in Sunday's New York City Marathon to Olympian and compatriot Agnes Tirop, who was found stabbed to death in her home last month, and said she would work to bring awareness to gender-based violence. Kenyan police last month arrested the husband of the 25-year-old two-time World Championship bronze medallist Tirop, whose funeral two weeks ago was attended by over 1,000 mourners.

NHL roundup: Panthers throttle Hurricanes

In a clash of top early-season performers, the Florida Panthers scored four first-period goals, ending the Carolina Hurricanes' perfect season with a 5-2 victory on Saturday night in Sunrise, Fla. Anthony Duclair scored twice for the Panthers, who improved to 10-0-1. Carolina is now 9-1-0.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jepchirchir, Korir win New York City Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the 50th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line, and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men's race. Jepchirchir is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year as she crossed the finishing line in two hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds, with compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh finishing second and third respectively.

NFL-Jags' Josh Allen torments Bills' Josh Allen in upset win

Jacksonville Jaguars linebacker Josh Allen recorded a sack, pick and fumble recovery off Buffalo Bills quarterback Josh Allen on Sunday, in an odd twist to the Jags' 9-6 shock upset win. An object of ridicule across the National Football League (NFL) with only one win through eight weeks, the Jaguars appeared poised for more pain when they welcomed the league's number-one scoring offense to Florida on Sunday.

Tennis-Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title and a record 37th premium title by avenging his U.S. Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Sunday's showpiece match. The Serbian, who is guaranteed to finish the year as world number one for a record seventh time, beating Pete Sampras's mark, needed time to break Medvedev's sturdy defence but was unstoppable once he found his opening.

Tennis-Djokovic focuses on positives after winning sixth Paris Masters crown

Novak Djokovic put the disappointment of missing out on a rare calendar Grand Slam behind him as he won a record sixth Paris Masters title on Sunday. The Serbian's bid to become the first man since Rod Laver in 1969 to win all four majors in the same year was ended by Daniil Medvedev in September's U.S. Open final, and on Sunday he avenged that defeat by beating the Russian 4-6 6-3 6-3 in Paris.

Soccer-Premier League talking points

Talking points from the Premier League weekend: SOLSKJAER BACK IN THE DOCK

