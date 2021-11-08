Sports News Roundup: Warriors beat Rockets to improve to 8-1; Jaguars stun Bills in low-scoring win and more

Following is a summary of current sports news briefs.

Tennis-'Haters' will appreciate Djokovic after he retires: Medvedev

World number one Novak Djokovic may not enjoy the same kind of adulation from fans as Roger Federer or Rafa Nadal but even the Serb's "real haters" will come to appreciate his records and achievements after he retires, Daniil Medvedev said.

Djokovic avenged his U.S. Open final loss to Medvedev by winning a record-extending sixth title in Paris and a record 37th Masters title on Sunday, fighting back from a set down to win 4-6 6-3 6-3.

NBA roundup: Warriors beat Rockets to improve to 8-1

Jordan Poole had a game-high 25 points and Stephen Curry 20 as the Golden State Warriors gradually pulled away from the visiting Houston Rockets in the second half for a 120-107 victory Sunday night. Andrew Wiggins (16 points), Otto Porter Jr. (15) and Gary Payton II (10) also scored in double figures for Golden State, which won its fourth straight to improve its best-in-the-NBA record to 8-1.

NFL roundup: Jaguars stun Bills in low-scoring win

Matthew Wright kicked three field goals Sunday, and the host Jacksonville Jaguars stifled the Buffalo Bills' top-ranked scoring offense to pull off a 9-6 upset. Wright's 21-yarder with 12:10 left in the game snapped a 6-6 tie, and the Jacksonville defense did the rest. The Jaguars sacked Josh Allen four times, including Dawuane Smoot's 9-yard sack with 1:11 left that took Buffalo out of field-goal range.

Figure skating-'Gladiator' Kagiyama puts rivals to the sword in Turin

Japan's Yuma Kagiyama said his come-from-behind victory at the Gran Premio d'Italia in Turin was a good learning experience ahead of the Beijing Winter Olympics after the teenager bounced back from an error-strewn short program to clinch gold. The 18-year-old was seventh after the short program but delivered a personal best of 197.49 points in the free skate, to the 'Gladiator' soundtrack, for a combined 278.02, enough for his second ISU Grand Prix title.

Motor racing-Verstappen is no believer in momentum but he has it anyway

Max Verstappen does not believe in momentum but Red Bull's Formula One world championship leader is building it anyway. The Dutch 24-year-old is by no means an unstoppable force, with two retirements already this year, but Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix victory sent him 19 points clear of Mercedes' seven times world champion Lewis Hamilton with four races remaining.

Athletics-Olympic champion Jepchirchir, Korir win New York City Marathon

Olympic champion Peres Jepchirchir won the 50th running of the New York City Marathon on Sunday, surviving a thrilling three-way battle before sprinting for the finish line, and fellow Kenyan Albert Korir won the men's race. Jepchirchir is the first athlete to pick up Olympic gold and win the famed five-borough race in the same year as she crossed the finishing line in two hours, 22 minutes and 39 seconds, with compatriot Viola Cheptoo and Ethiopian Ababel Yeshaneh finishing second and third respectively.

Tennis-Djokovic downs Medvedev to claim record sixth Paris Masters title

Novak Djokovic won a record-extending sixth Paris Masters title and a record 37th premium title by avenging his U.S. Open final defeat against Russian Daniil Medvedev with a 4-6 6-3 6-3 victory in Sunday's showpiece match. The Serbian, who is guaranteed to finish the year as world number one for a record seventh time, beating Pete Sampras's mark, needed time to break Medvedev's sturdy defence but was unstoppable once he found his opening.

Motor racing-Perez lives the dream on home Mexico City podium

Sergio Perez was living the dream on Sunday after becoming the first Mexican Formula One driver to stand on the podium at his home race. The 31-year-old Red Bull driver, who was looking for a job only a year ago, also wrote history as the first Mexican to lead at home before finishing third in a race won by team mate Max Verstappen.

Motor racing-Team by team analysis of the Mexico City Grand Prix

Team by team analysis of Sunday's Mexico City Grand Prix at the Autodromo Hermanos Rodriguez (listed in championship order): MERCEDES (Lewis Hamilton 2, Valtteri Bottas 15)

NHL roundup: Blackhawks win in King's debut

Alex DeBrincat scored 37 seconds into overtime and Kevin Lankinen made 20 saves to lift the host Chicago Blackhawks to a 2-1 victory over the Nashville Predators on Sunday night in the team's first game under interim coach Derek King. Leading an odd-man rush with Patrick Kane early in the extra period, DeBrincat took a brilliant backhand pass from Kane to beat Nashville goaltender Juuse Saros.

