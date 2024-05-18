Home voting: 1409 voters use facility on second day in Delhi

1409 elderly voters Persons with Disabilities (PwDs) cast their ballots using the home voting facility across all seven parliamentary constituencies in Delhi on the second day of the exercise on Saturday, said an official statement. The home voting facility which started on May 17 will be available till May 25.

"The West Delhi constituency reported the highest number of home votes, with 348 voters participating. Among them, 299 were elderly individuals. With the completion of the second day, a total of 2,956 voters have exercised their right to vote from home," The office of Chief Electoral Officer, Delhi said in a statement. Delhi will go to the polls on May 25.

In a noteworthy example of the initiative's impact, former Vice President, Mohammad Hamid Ansari, former Prime Minister, Manmohan Singh and former Union Minister, Murli Manohar Joshi successfully cast their votes on May 17, from their home availing of home voting facility, the release stated. The statement added: "Following the successful launch of the initiative on the first day, where 1,482 voters exercised their franchise from home. The West Delhi constituency led on the first day with 406 home votes, including 338 elderly voters. Notably, among those who cast their vote from home on the first day former Vice President of India, MH Ansari, highlighted the importance and acceptance of this initiative".

A total of 5,406 voters across Delhi, elderly individuals, and PwDs have filled out Form 12D to avail of the home voting facility in the 2024 elections, the release added. The home voting facility, designed to accommodate voters aged 85 and above as well as PwDs, started on May 16 and will be available until May 24.

This initiative ensures these voters can participate in the electoral process with ease and dignity, eliminating the need to visit polling stations. (ANI)

