Left Menu

T20 WC: Ashwin backs Gambir's take on Warner's 'double-bounce' six against Pakistan

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday shared his views on David Warner smashing a double-bounced delivery from Mohammad Hafeez for a six during Australia's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Pakistan.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 12-11-2021 11:51 IST | Created: 12-11-2021 11:51 IST
T20 WC: Ashwin backs Gambir's take on Warner's 'double-bounce' six against Pakistan
David Warner smashing double-bounce six against Mohammad Hafeez (Photo: Twitter/Gautam Gambhir). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

India spinner Ravichandran Ashwin on Thursday shared his views on David Warner smashing a double-bounced delivery from Mohammad Hafeez for a six during Australia's T20 World Cup semi-final clash against Pakistan. In the eighth over of the innings, the ball slipped out awkwardly from Hafeez's hand. The ball bounced twice before Warner dispatched it into the stands over deep mid-wicket. The umpire signalled no-ball because the ball had bounced twice before signalling a six.

Ashwin who has been a regular part of the debates involving the Spirit of Cricket -- ever since he Mankaded Jos Buttler in the IPL -- opined on the issue when former cricketer Gautam Gambhir took to Twitter to call out the "shameful" act of Warner and tagged veteran spinner for his views on the same. "What an absolutely pathetic display of spirit of the game by Warner! #Shameful What say @ashwinravi99?" Gambhir wrote.

Journalist Peter Lalor called it a 'bad take' to which Ashwin wrote: "His point is that if this is right , that was right. If that was wrong, this is wrong too. Fair assessment? @plalor." Replying to another user on the thread, Ashwin sarcastically wrote: "Absolutely it was a wonderful hit by @davidwarner31. Great shot."

Ashwin was recently dragged into the Spirit of Cricket debate after he along with his Delhi Capitals teammate Rishabh Pant sneaked a single against Kolkata Knight Riders after the ball took a deflection of the wicketkeeper's body in the 2021 edition of IPL. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

Swaraj Tractors unveils mechanized solution to scale up horticulture space

 India
2
Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - official

Ethiopia's mega dam to start producing 700 MW electricity next year - offici...

 Kenya
3
Vaal Dam level slightly improves

Vaal Dam level slightly improves

 South Africa
4
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Japanese-Korean-Turkish language group traced to farmers in ancient China and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021