Ronaldo and Portugal train as they eye automatic WC qualification against Serbia

Cristiano Ronald, Bruno Fernandes and their Portugal teammates trained on Saturday as they eye automatic qualification to the World Cup from Group A with a game against Serbia in Lisbon on Sunday. The Manchester City playmaker did not play against Ireland after complaining of aching muscles.

PTI | Lisbon | Updated: 13-11-2021 18:34 IST | Created: 13-11-2021 18:34 IST
Cristiano Ronald, Bruno Fernandes and their Portugal teammates trained on Saturday as they eye automatic qualification to the World Cup from Group A with a game against Serbia in Lisbon on Sunday. Portugal and Serbia are both tied on 17 points in Group A ahead of Sunday's decider. Fernando Santos' side is on top of the table on goal difference and will secure a spot in Qatar 2022 if they avoid defeat in the pivotal clash at Estadio da Luz. The locals will be without veteran defender Pepe, who received a late red card against the Republic of Ireland on Thursday. But Bernardo Silva should be fit to face the Serbs after taking part in the training session on Saturday. The Manchester City playmaker did not play against Ireland after complaining of aching muscles. The reverse fixture between Portugal and Serbia, played in March, ended in a 2-2 draw in Belgrade.

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

