Left Menu

Australian Rules-AFL player retires over COVID-19 vaccine stance

"I hope that people respect my decision and privacy – neither myself or my management team will be making any further comment on the matter." Carlton's head of football Brad Lloyd said the team had been speaking with Jones for months before the defender made his decision on Sunday.

Reuters | Updated: 14-11-2021 13:58 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 13:40 IST
Australian Rules-AFL player retires over COVID-19 vaccine stance
Representative image Image Credit: ANI

Carlton Blues defender Liam Jones has announced his Australian Football League (AFL) retirement for personal reasons, the club announced on Sunday, days after local media reported he had chosen not to get vaccinated against COVID-19. Jones, 30, had a contract with the Melbourne-based club for the 2022 season and was required by the AFL to be fully vaccinated before their return to training next month.

"It is understood Jones' decision to retire is related to the vaccination policy implemented by the AFL in preparation for the 2022 season," the AFL said on its website. Australia's Victoria state had included professional athletes in a vaccination mandate that required "authorized workers" to have two COVID-19 shots by the end of November.

"I want to take this opportunity to thank all who have supported me throughout my journey, both personally and professionally. I love the game and I'll miss my teammates," Jones said in a statement announcing his immediate retirement. "I hope that people respect my decision and privacy – neither I nor my management team will be making any further comment on the matter."

Carlton's head of football Brad Lloyd said the team had been speaking with Jones for months before the defender made his decision on Sunday. "We have been in constant dialogue with Liam in recent months and allowing him the time he needed to make an informed decision regarding his playing career," Lloyd said.

"Liam confirmed with us today that he has made the decision to retire, and his wish for the specific reasons of that decision to be kept private – as a club, we will be respecting that." The club are working with the AFL to replace Jones on their squad for the 2022 season.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021