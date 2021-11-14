Left Menu

T20 WC: It is about minimising damage in powerplay, says Warner

Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, Australia opening batter David Warner said that minimising damage in the powerplay will hold the key for his side.

ANI | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 19:06 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 19:06 IST
T20 WC: It is about minimising damage in powerplay, says Warner
David Warner (Photo/ T20 World Cup Twitter). Image Credit: ANI
  • Country:
  • United Arab Emirates

Ahead of the ICC Men's T20 World Cup final against New Zealand, Australia opening batter David Warner said that minimising damage in the powerplay will hold the key for his side. "As a collective unit, it is all about producing with both ball and bat. In the NZ-ENG game too there were things that went wrong in the fielding department. Looking forward to a nice game. For myself, it is about delivering every time I can," said Warner before the game.

"I look to put the team in a good position. I don't think too much about getting off to a fast start here. The trend here in the powerplay is not high scoring and it is about minimizing damage," he added. Australia and New Zealand will be locking horns in the final of the T20 World Cup on Sunday evening at the Dubai International Stadium.

The Aaron Finch-led side has lost one match in the ongoing tournament when the team went down to England last month. Since then Australia has revamped themselves and are on the winning run going into the finals of the T20 World Cup.

Finch on Saturday said the aftermath of Australia's heavy defeat to England helped propel his side into the finals, where they face New Zealand. "We were disappointed after that game, obviously. "We had a couple of days off to regroup after a gruelling couple of weeks of the tournament when we had to go through quarantine and really hard training," Finch had said in a pre-match press conference.

"It gave us the chance to freshen up mentally and physically. We talked about staying committed to being aggressive," he added. (ANI)

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

TRENDING

1
Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station; U.S. VP Harris announces expanded cooperation on space issues after meeting

Science News Roundup: Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard Internat...

 Global
2
Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on flight to space station; Latest astronaut crew of four welcomed aboard International Space Station and more

Science News Roundup: NASA, SpaceX launch 4 more astronauts into orbit on fl...

 Global
3
A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. They dodged it – but the space junk problem is getting worse

A chunk of Chinese satellite almost hit the International Space Station. The...

 Australia
4
U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

U.S. appeals court affirms hold on Biden COVID-19 vaccine mandate

 Global

DevShots

Latest News

OPINION / BLOG / INTERVIEW

Living with Covid means prioritising prevention and treatment

Ghana’s healthcare system back on track with new hospitals from Ellipse Projects and Adjaye Associates

Connect us on

LinkedIn Quora Youtube RSS
Give Feedback
Subscribe to our Newsletter  

SECTORS

EDITIONS

OTHER LINKS

OTHER PRODUCTS

CONNECT

Devdiscourse

Email: info@devdiscourse.com
Phone: +91-130-6444012, +91-7027739813, 14, 15

VisionRI | Disclaimer | Terms of use | Privacy Policy

© Copyright 2021