Cricket-New Zealand set Australia 173 to win T20 World Cup final

Captain Kane Williamson led by example with a whirlwind 85 off 48 balls to power New Zealand to 172-4 against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday.

Reuters | Dubai | Updated: 14-11-2021 21:16 IST | Created: 14-11-2021 21:16 IST
Captain Kane Williamson led by example with a whirlwind 85 off 48 balls to power New Zealand to 172-4 against Australia in the Twenty20 World Cup final at the Dubai International Stadium on Sunday. Put into bat, New Zealand struggled to get going and were 57-1 at the halfway stage of their innings before Williamson accelerated.

The right-hander, dropped on 21 near the boundary, hit three sixes and 10 fours after Australia skipper Aaron Finch had elected to field. Australia, chasing their maiden 20-overs world title, went into the match with an unchanged side.

World test champions New Zealand replaced injured wicketkeeper Devon Conway with Tim Seifert in the only change to their team.

