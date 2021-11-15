Left Menu

Soccer-Spain beat Sweden 1-0 to qualify for World Cup finals

Reuters | Seville | Updated: 15-11-2021 03:30 IST | Created: 15-11-2021 03:15 IST
Representative Image Image Credit: Pixabay
Spain qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Qatar by beating visitors Sweden 1-0 thanks to a goal by substitute Alvaro Morata late in the second half on Sunday.

Spain, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, finished top of Group B with 19 points, four ahead of the second-placed Swedes who could still qualify through the playoffs in March.

(This story has not been edited by Devdiscourse staff and is auto-generated from a syndicated feed.)

