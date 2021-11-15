Soccer-Spain beat Sweden 1-0 to qualify for World Cup finals
Spain qualified for next year's World Cup finals in Qatar by beating visitors Sweden 1-0 thanks to a goal by substitute Alvaro Morata late in the second half on Sunday.
Spain, who won the 2010 World Cup in South Africa, finished top of Group B with 19 points, four ahead of the second-placed Swedes who could still qualify through the playoffs in March.
