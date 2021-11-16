Left Menu

Swiatek spoils Badosa''s birthday at WTA Finals

PTI | Guadalajara | Updated: 16-11-2021 09:48 IST | Created: 16-11-2021 09:39 IST
Image Credit: Wikimedia
Iga Swiatek departed the WTA Finals with a win after spoiling Paula Badosa's birthday 7-5, 6-4.

The Pole couldn't advance from her group after losing her first two singles but got to finish her two-title season with a smile. She also ended Badosa's eight-match winning streak on Monday.

Swiatek, the youngest player at 20 in the eight-women field, came from a breakdown in each set.

Badosa, 24 on Monday, had already qualified first in their group and will face Spanish compatriot Garbiñe Muguruza in the semifinals.

Aryna Sabalenka and Maria Sakkari played the late match on Monday, with the winner going to the semifinals to face Anett Kontaveit.

The semifinals are on Tuesday and the final is set for Wednesday at Centro Panamericano de Tenis in Zapopan, a suburb of Guadalajara.

Swiatek lost her only previous meeting with Badosa in the second round of the Tokyo Olympics.

Badosa won the first titles of her career this year in Belgrade and Indian Wells and is among six players to have made their top-10 debut this season.

